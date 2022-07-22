  • KYODO

Chiba – Akito Takabe’s RBI single capped a three-run ninth-inning rally that lifted the Chiba Lotte Marines to a 5-4 win over the Seibu Lions on Thursday.

With the top five Pacific League teams packed tightly together, Lotte’s win at Zozo Marine Stadium kept the fourth-place Marines just 2½-games back of the league-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

