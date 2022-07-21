Nagoya – Yokozuna Terunofuji showed his power and No. 2 maegashira Ichinojo put his tactical prowess of display as the Mongolian-born wrestlers maintained their places as the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament’s joint leaders on Thursday.
On the 12th day of the 15-day meet at Dolphins Arena, Terunofuji tolerated no nonsense from Daieisho (6-6), wrapping up the sekiwake’s arms on the charge and then rocking him out of the ring with strong shoves to his shoulders.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.