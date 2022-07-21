  • KYODO

Cairo – Misaki Emura took gold in the individual women’s sabre at the world championships in Cairo, beating Azerbaijan’s world No. 1 Anna Bashta 15-10 in the final on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Tokyo Olympian is the first Japanese athlete to reach the podium in individual sabre at a world championships or Olympics, according to the Japan Fencing Federation.

