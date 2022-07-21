Cairo – Misaki Emura took gold in the individual women’s sabre at the world championships in Cairo, beating Azerbaijan’s world No. 1 Anna Bashta 15-10 in the final on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Tokyo Olympian is the first Japanese athlete to reach the podium in individual sabre at a world championships or Olympics, according to the Japan Fencing Federation.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.