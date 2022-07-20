All wrestlers from the Sadogatake and Tamanoi stables have withdrawn from the ongoing Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament for COVID-related reasons, the Japan Sumo Association said Wednesday.
No. 2 maegashira Kotonowaka, one of 49 wrestlers from the two stables who either caught the virus or came into close contact with someone testing positive, had been in contention for the championship with a 7-3 record at the 15-day Dolphins Arena meet.
