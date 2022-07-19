  • Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

LOS ANGELES – Juan Soto put contract talks and trade rumors behind him for one night as the Washington Nationals star won the Home Run Derby on Monday at Los Angeles with a 19-18 advantage in the finals over Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez.

Soto didn’t hit his first home run of the final round until nearly 45 seconds of the two-minute time limit had expired, but came through in bonus time. He ended in walk-off fashion when he hit his 19th home run of the final round into the Dodger Stadium seats in right field.

