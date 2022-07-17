Eugene, Oregon – Fred Kerley led an American clean sweep in the men’s 100-meter final on Saturday — the first since 1991 — to send the home fans wild and give the sport’s dominant nation a night to remember as it hosted the World Athletic Championships for the first time.
Kerley timed his dip perfectly to clock 9.86 seconds as Marvin Bracy took silver and Trayvon Bromell bronze, both with 9.88 seconds but Bracy edging ahead by two thousandths of a second.
