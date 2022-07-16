Demotion-threatened ozeki Mitakeumi was forced to pull out of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday after a positive COVID-19 case was reported at his Dewanoumi stable.
Mitakeumi needed a winning record of eight wins or more to stay at the sport’s second-highest rank but struggled at Dolphins Arena after going 2-4 in his first six days, due partly to a right shoulder injury he suffered at the summer meet in May.
