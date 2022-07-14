SERRE CHEVALIER, France – Jonas Vingegaard threw everything at Tadej Pogacar to replace the defending champion as the overall Tour de France leader with a win in an epic and grueling 11th stage on Wednesday.
Vingegaard, last year’s runner-up, attacked 4.9 km from the finish to drop Pogacar, who was attacked relentlessly by the Dane’s Jumbo-Visma team all day and cracked after looking unbreakable during the first block of racing.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.