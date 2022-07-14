  • KYODO

Fukuoka – Richard Sunagawa homered in back-to-back at-bats for the first time in his career to help the Pacific League-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks snap a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday.

Sunagawa, who was called up to the top team on Sunday due to COVID-related absences, made the most of his opportunity, hitting a pair of solo shots off Orix left-hander Hiroya Miyagi (6-5) in the second and fourth innings at PayPay Dome.

