  • Long-distance runner and four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah has revealed that he was illegally trafficked to the United Kingdom as a child. | REUTERS
    Long-distance runner and four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah has revealed that he was illegally trafficked to the United Kingdom as a child. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

London – Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum Tuesday after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude.

The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,