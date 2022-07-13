Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref. – Shosei Togo threw the first shutout of his professional career as the Yomiuri Giants defeated the Hanshin Tigers 4-0 in the Central League on Tuesday to end their four-game winless skid.
The 22-year-old Togo (9-3) had some scares but went the distance, allowing eight hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six at Koshien Stadium to tie Hanshin right-hander Koyo Aoyagi, 9-1 so far, for most wins in the CL this season.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.