Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref. – Shosei Togo threw the first shutout of his professional career as the Yomiuri Giants defeated the Hanshin Tigers 4-0 in the Central League on Tuesday to end their four-game winless skid.

The 22-year-old Togo (9-3) had some scares but went the distance, allowing eight hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six at Koshien Stadium to tie Hanshin right-hander Koyo Aoyagi, 9-1 so far, for most wins in the CL this season.

