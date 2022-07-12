  • Terunofuji (left) twists down Takanosho during their bout on Day 3 of the Nagoya Basho at Dolphins Arena in Nagoya on Tuesday. | KYODO
Nagoya – Yokozuna Terunofuji overcame No. 1 maegashira Takanosho to secure his second win after three days at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday.

Five rank-and-file wrestlers kept their perfect record at Dolphins Arena but both demotion-threatened ozeki, Shodai (0-3) and Mitakeumi (1-2), suffered defeats as they bid to keep their status at the sport’s second-highest rank with a winning record of eight wins or more.

