Ryohei Yamanaka scored a brace of tries to put Japan in the driver’s seat, but a late five-pointer from Baptiste Couilloud denied the hosts a historic victory over France, who emerged 20-15 winners of the second test at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Saturday.
The Brave Blossoms had never before beaten the three-time World Cup runners-up, with their best-ever result a 23-23 draw in November 2017 in Paris.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.