  • Ryohei Yamanaka carries the ball forward during the second international test between Japan and France at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
Ryohei Yamanaka scored a brace of tries to put Japan in the driver’s seat, but a late five-pointer from Baptiste Couilloud denied the hosts a historic victory over France, who emerged 20-15 winners of the second test at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Saturday.

The Brave Blossoms had never before beaten the three-time World Cup runners-up, with their best-ever result a 23-23 draw in November 2017 in Paris.

