  • Judoka Saeid Mollaei last represented Iran at the 2019 World Judo Championships in Tokyo, before going into exile after revealing he had been pressured to avoid facing an Israeli athlete. | REUTERS
    Judoka Saeid Mollaei last represented Iran at the 2019 World Judo Championships in Tokyo, before going into exile after revealing he had been pressured to avoid facing an Israeli athlete. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Budapest – Three years after being forced to refuse to fight Israeli Sagi Muki, judoka Saeid Mollaei, a former Iranian turned Azerbaijani, faced his opponent on Saturday at the Grand Slam Hungary.

Mollaei, 30, won in the third round of the tournament, and the two men, who had become friends, hugged after the fight.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,