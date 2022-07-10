San Diego – Yu Darvish pitched seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball on Saturday, but the San Diego Padres bats were not able to back him up in a 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
The Japanese right-hander, who has not won a game since June 20, made a quality start but was outdueled by Carlos Rodon (8-5) in the clash between southern and northern California clubs at Petco Park.
