Shohei Ohtani narrowly leads the voting to start the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as the designated hitter for the American League, according to preliminary results released Thursday by MLB.com.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star received 51% of votes for the AL DH starting spot in a head-to-head ballot against Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who tallied 49 percent.

