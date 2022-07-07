  • Angels starter Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out the Marlins' NickFortes to end the seventh inning in Miami on Wednesday. | KYODO
Shohei Ohtani delivered another sparkling performance on the mound and at the plate Wednesday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins that snapped a four-game skid.

The two-way superstar struck out 10 batters over seven innings of one-run, two-hit ball and drove in the go-ahead run in a 1-for-4 night as the Halos’ designated hitter.

