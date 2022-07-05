  • Graeme McDowell participates in a news conference ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf Series event in Hemel Hempstead, England, on June 7. | REUTERS
Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he regrets even speaking about his decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after receiving messages on social media from people telling him to “go die.”

Speaking ahead of the inaugural event in London last month, McDowell had said the circuit was “polarizing” but that he was proud to be part of it.

