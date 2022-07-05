  • Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki runs the bases to complete an inside-the-park home run against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  Kyodo

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki hit a go-ahead, inside-the-park solo home run in the ninth inning Monday before the Milwaukee Brewers sent the game into an extra inning and claimed a 5-2 victory.

In his first game back from the injured list, Suzuki hit a drive off Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader that bounced at an angle off the left-center wall while he sprinted around the bases. The Japanese player’s head-first slide into home plate beat catcher Pedro Severino’s tag.

