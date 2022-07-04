  • Hiroshi Kiyotake is one of five Japanese players to compete in the first division in Germany and Spain. | REUTERS
Osaka – Hiroshi Kiyotake, one of five Japanese to have played in both the German and Spanish top divisions, was happy to see his country join the former World Cup winners in Group E of this year’s tournament in Qatar.

Currently captaining Cerezo Osaka in the J. League first division, the 32-year-old said his sentiment was not necessarily just nostalgia from his time in Europe but more from Japan getting to face two title favorites on the biggest stage.

