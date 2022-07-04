Budapest – Rikuto Tamai and the two-person team of Rin Kaneto and Sayaka Mikami each won silver in the men’s individual 10-meter platform and women’s 3-meter synchronized, respectively, at the FINA world aquatics championships on Sunday.
The divers turned out Japan’s best performance ever at a world championships. The country’s previous highest finish in the sport was bronze at the 2001 worlds.
At age 15, Tamai, who earned a total of 488 points, became the youngest Japanese podium finisher in the June 18 to July 3 event in the Hungarian capital. China’s Yang Jian, who won Olympic silver in Tokyo last year, defended his 10-meter platform title with 515.55 points.
“I don’t really know what happened, but I’m super happy,” said Tamai, who rallied from fourth place after five rounds and delivered a huge final dive.
Earlier, China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed the women’s 3-meter synchronized gold medal with 343.14 points. Kaneto and Mikami received 303 points from the judges for their five dives in the final.
Japan won a total of 13 medals from three aquatics disciplines, equaling their highest medal count from 2007.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.