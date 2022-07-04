Rikuto Tamai and the two-person team of Rin Kaneto and Sayaka Mikami each won silver in the men’s individual 10-meter platform and women’s 3-meter synchronized, respectively, at the FINA world aquatics championships on Sunday.

The divers turned out Japan’s best performance ever at a world championships. The country’s previous highest finish in the sport was bronze at the 2001 worlds.

At age 15, Tamai, who earned a total of 488 points, became the youngest Japanese podium finisher in the June 18 to July 3 event in the Hungarian capital. China’s Yang Jian, who won Olympic silver in Tokyo last year, defended his 10-meter platform title with 515.55 points.

“I don’t really know what happened, but I’m super happy,” said Tamai, who rallied from fourth place after five rounds and delivered a huge final dive.

Earlier, China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed the women’s 3-meter synchronized gold medal with 343.14 points. Kaneto and Mikami received 303 points from the judges for their five dives in the final.

Japan won a total of 13 medals from three aquatics disciplines, equaling their highest medal count from 2007.