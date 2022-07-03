Former ozeki Takayasu, currently wrestling as a No. 4 maegashira, and the rest of the Tagonoura stable will miss the upcoming Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament due to coronavirus infections, the Japan Sumo Association announced Saturday.
It is the second time an entire stable will sit out a tournament and the first time since January. The 32-year-old Takayasu and a lower-division wrestler were found to be infected on Tuesday, while another tested positive on Saturday.
