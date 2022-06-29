  • PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan touted the alliance between his tour and the DP World Tour as 'further evidence that the ecosystem of professional golf continues to innovate and thrive.' | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour on Tuesday announced a 13-year joint venture partnership to combat the ongoing threat posed by the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that has already poached a handful of high-profile golfers.

As part of the partnership, which runs through 2035 and was announced as the opening news conference at LIV’s first U.S.-based event was beginning in Portland, the PGA Tour will increase its stake in European Tour Productions to 40% from 15%.

