The Cuban Boxing Federation has been notified of an attempt by Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz Gomez to leave the country illegally, an act of “serious indiscipline” it said on Tuesday.
The federation said in a statement that the three-time World champion had not been picked for the professional debut of national top fighters team Domadores de Cuba due to “apparent demotivation.”
