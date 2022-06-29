  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has called for 'action' after a racist comment toward him made by three-time Formula One champion Nelson Liquet resurfaced on social media. | AFP-JIJI
Sao Paulo – Lewis Hamilton called for action to change “archaic mindsets” after a racist remark about him by Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet emerged on social media, triggering widespread condemnation.

In a Brazilian interview on YouTube in November, Piquet, 69, used a racial slur in Portuguese when referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

