Turku, Finland – Nadeshiko Japan cruised past Finland 5-1 in a friendly match Monday, wrapping up their two-game European trip with another thumping win following their 5-0 victory over Serbia three days earlier.
Japan went ahead through a 13th-minute own goal before Adelina Engman leveled for the home side with a low strike five minutes later, but Futoshi Ikeda’s triple substitution made a telling impact for Japan at Veritas Stadium.
