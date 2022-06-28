  • Nadeshiko Japan midfielder Hinata Miyazawa attacks the Finland goal during the first half of an international friendly in Turku, Finland, on Monday. | KYODO
    Nadeshiko Japan midfielder Hinata Miyazawa attacks the Finland goal during the first half of an international friendly in Turku, Finland, on Monday.

  Kyodo

Turku, Finland – Nadeshiko Japan cruised past Finland 5-1 in a friendly match Monday, wrapping up their two-game European trip with another thumping win following their 5-0 victory over Serbia three days earlier.

Japan went ahead through a 13th-minute own goal before Adelina Engman leveled for the home side with a low strike five minutes later, but Futoshi Ikeda’s triple substitution made a telling impact for Japan at Veritas Stadium.

