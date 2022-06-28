  • Brothers and retired Canucks legends Daniel (left) and Henrik Sedin have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. | REUTERS
Montreal – Swedish twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin and NHL rivals Roberto Luongo and Daniel Alfredsson were among six people named Monday to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

Finnish women’s national team player Riikka Sallinen and hockey diversity leader Herb Carnegie also got the 75% support needed from an 18-member selection committee to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Toronto on Nov. 14.

