Naoya Inoue wants to prove he is worthy of his status as boxing’s new pound-for-pound king by becoming the undisputed bantamweight world champion, the man known as “Monster” said Monday.
The 29-year-old claimed an emphatic second-round knockout win over Nonito Donaire of the Philippines in their world bantamweight title unification bout on June 7, becoming the first from his country to hold belts from three different sanctioning bodies.
