Leo Ceara bagged two goals and two assists Saturday as J. League first-division leaders Yokohama F Marinos maintained their grip on the top spot by thrashing Kashiwa Reysol 4-0.

The Brazilian striker doubled his J1 goal tally after netting for Kevin Muscat’s side in each half at Nissan Stadium.

He set up Takuma Nishimura’s 17th-minute opener with a clever back heel, then scored his first goal two minutes later, tapping in after compatriot Elber intercepted the ball and laid it off inside the area.

“Ninety-five percent of that goal belonged to Elber,” Leo said. “All I had to do was finish, so I ought to thank him.”

Leo helped create the hosts’ third with another deft touch in the 28th minute, using his chest to deflect a throw-in into the path of Kota Mizunuma, who scored through a cluster of Kashiwa defenders.

The 27-year-old Leo had his brace two minutes into the second half, pouncing from directly in front after Shinnosuke Hatanaka redirected a long free kick across the face of the goal.

Muscat credited his side for earning their fourth straight J1 win in the middle of a crowded schedule that included Wednesday’s shock 2-0 loss to second-division Tochigi SC in the Emperor’s Cup third round.

“(Today’s) result is obviously very pleasing, but it’s the manner (in which) we achieved the result,” Muscat said.

“Now we’ve got the rare luxury of having seven days to prepare (for the next match), so I’m looking forward to actually working with the players and doing some work in preparation.”

Nelsinho’s Kashiwa side dropped one spot on the table, with Sanfrecce Hiroshima leapfrogging them into fourth place after a 3-1 win away against Avispa Fukuoka.

Defending champions Kawasaki Frontale lost ground to Marinos in the title race, conceding an 85th-minute equalizer and drawing 1-1 with visiting Jubilo Iwata, who nearly stole the match with a later attempt that hit the woodwork.

Frontale, who also bombed out of the Emperor’s Cup midweek, climbed to second in the J1 standings, one point clear of Kashima Antlers, who can move back in front of Toru Oniki’s men by avoiding a loss to Nagoya Grampus on Sunday.