  • Tight end Rob Gronkowski caught 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 games for the Buccaneers. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski has called it a career for the second time in the NFL, this time from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, 33, posted his decision Tuesday in a lengthy Twitter post.

