Japan will face fellow World Cup qualifier the United States in one of two September friendlies in Europe, the Japan Football Association said Tuesday.
Japan, 23rd in the FIFA rankings, will take on the 15th-ranked United States on Sept. 23 in a country to be announced at a later date. The Americans have reached the World Cup in Qatar — their first in eight years after missing the 2018 edition in Russia — following a third-placed finish in qualifying out of CONCACAF, the confederation covering North and Central America as well as the Caribbean region.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.