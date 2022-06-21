  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) holds his Finals MVP trophy as he waves from a bus during the team's championship parade in San Francisco on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) holds his Finals MVP trophy as he waves from a bus during the team's championship parade in San Francisco on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

San Francisco – Tens of thousands of jubilant blue-and-gold clad Golden State Warriors fans lined Market Street in San Francisco on Monday to celebrate the team’s fourth NBA championship triumph in eight years.

The players, who beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 for the title, basked in the adoration of the crowd, with several of them leaving their buses to embrace delirious “Dubs” fans under sunny skies clouded only by blasts of confetti.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,