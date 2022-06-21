Yu Darvish allowed one run over seven innings, substitute third baseman Ha-Seong Kim had a tiebreaking, two-run single and the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Monday.
Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham hit solo homers for the Padres, who played without Manny Machado. The star third baseman, who sustained a nasty-looking left ankle sprain on Sunday in Colorado, was not immediately placed on the injured list as the team awaited further evaluations.
