  • Padres starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Diamondbacks in San Diego on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Padres starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Diamondbacks in San Diego on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Yu Darvish allowed one run over seven innings, substitute third baseman Ha-Seong Kim had a tiebreaking, two-run single and the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Monday.

Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham hit solo homers for the Padres, who played without Manny Machado. The star third baseman, who sustained a nasty-looking left ankle sprain on Sunday in Colorado, was not immediately placed on the injured list as the team awaited further evaluations.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,