  • Urawa players celebrate Takahiro Sekine's goal against Nagoya in Saitama on Saturday. | KYODO
    Urawa players celebrate Takahiro Sekine's goal against Nagoya in Saitama on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Alexander Scholz and Atsuki Ito scored from set pieces in the opening half Saturday as Urawa Reds beat Nagoya Grampus 3-0 and registered their first J. League top-flight win since March 19.

Takahiro Sekine added another goal before halftime to help the Emperor’s Cup holders clinch just their third victory of a J1 campaign in which they have fallen miserably short of expectations.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,