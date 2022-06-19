Alexander Scholz and Atsuki Ito scored from set pieces in the opening half Saturday as Urawa Reds beat Nagoya Grampus 3-0 and registered their first J. League top-flight win since March 19.
Takahiro Sekine added another goal before halftime to help the Emperor’s Cup holders clinch just their third victory of a J1 campaign in which they have fallen miserably short of expectations.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.