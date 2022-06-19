London – Freddie Burns said playing rugby in Japan had made him fall back in love with the sport after his last-ditch drop goal won the Premiership final for Leicester.
The Tigers were level with Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday when, with just 22 seconds left of normal time, replacement fly-half Burns landed a drop goal to secure a 15-12 victory that gave Leicester its 11th English title and first since 2013.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.