  • Leicester's Freddie Burns celebrates after winning the Premiership playoff final against Saracens in London on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

London – Freddie Burns said playing rugby in Japan had made him fall back in love with the sport after his last-ditch drop goal won the Premiership final for Leicester.

The Tigers were level with Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday when, with just 22 seconds left of normal time, replacement fly-half Burns landed a drop goal to secure a 15-12 victory that gave Leicester its 11th English title and first since 2013.

