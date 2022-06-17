  • Adam Hadwin hits his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Adam Hadwin hits his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Brookline, Massachusetts – Adam Hadwin says the biggest reason he is leading the U.S. Open after the first round is that he isn’t treating it like the U.S. Open.

The 34-year-old Canadian hopes a calmer attitude and no expectations might help him stay in contention into Sunday’s final round at The Country Club.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,