    Sue Bird, the WNBA's all-time assists leader with 3,114, will retire at the end of the 2022 season. | USA TODAY /VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

WNBA legend Sue Bird said Thursday she will retire from basketball at the end of the 2022 season, signing off after a career that included five Olympic gold medals and four WNBA championships.

“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” Bird posted on social media.

