Moscow – A Russian court on Tuesday extended until early July the pre-trial detention on drug charges of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at a Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.
