  • Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been detained by Russia since being arrested in Moscow in February. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been detained by Russia since being arrested in Moscow in February. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Moscow – A Russian court on Tuesday extended until early July the pre-trial detention on drug charges of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at a Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,