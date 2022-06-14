London – Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali arrived in South Africa on Monday for talks that could see the country’s Kyalami circuit return to the grand prix calendar next year for the first time since 1993.
A Formula One spokesman confirmed Domenicali flew to South Africa after Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
