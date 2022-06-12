  • South Africa's Charl Schwartzel poses with his trophy after winning the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in St. Albans, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS
    South Africa's Charl Schwartzel poses with his trophy after winning the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event in St. Albans, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

St. Albans, England – South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel held off compatriot Hennie Du Plessis to claim the biggest paycheck in golf history at the opening event of the LIV Invitational Series on Saturday.

The 37-year-old led by three strokes going into the third and final round at the Centurion course north of London, and consolidated with a round of 72 to seal the $4 million prize.

