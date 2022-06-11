  • Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during minicamp in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws during minicamp in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

  • AFP-JIJI

Tampa – Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady says that despite a new coach, continuity gives the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a great chance at a second NFL crown in three seasons.

The superstar quarterback, who turns 45 in August, spoke Thursday after the end of a mandatory minicamp, saying a familiar roster around him should produce another deep playoff run following a Super Bowl title in 2020 and a playoff appearance in 2021.

