Tampa – Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady says that despite a new coach, continuity gives the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a great chance at a second NFL crown in three seasons.
The superstar quarterback, who turns 45 in August, spoke Thursday after the end of a mandatory minicamp, saying a familiar roster around him should produce another deep playoff run following a Super Bowl title in 2020 and a playoff appearance in 2021.
