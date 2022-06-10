Shohei Ohtani threw seven strong innings, hit a two-run homer and got a big boost from slumping teammate Andrew Velazquez as the Los Angeles Angels snapped a franchise-record, 14-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox at home on Thursday.
The Red Sox had their seven-game winning streak end.
