Berlin – Bayern Munich has doubled down by again telling Robert Lewandowski he cannot leave before his contract expires next year.
The 33-year-old Poland star has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona, but Bayern insists Lewandowski must fulfill his contract which runs out in June 2023.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.