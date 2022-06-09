  • Polish star Robert Lewandowski has said that he wants to leave Bayern Munich. | REUTERS
    Polish star Robert Lewandowski has said that he wants to leave Bayern Munich. | REUTERS

Berlin – Bayern Munich has doubled down by again telling Robert Lewandowski he cannot leave before his contract expires next year.

The 33-year-old Poland star has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona, but Bayern insists Lewandowski must fulfill his contract which runs out in June 2023.

