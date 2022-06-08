Ice skating’s governing body voted to raise the minimum age for senior competition to 17, months after the doping scandal involving Russian skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Olympics.
The decision by the International Skating Union (ISU) congress in Phuket, Thailand lifts the age limit from 15 and will be phased in gradually, reaching age 17 in the 2024-25 season.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.