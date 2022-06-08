  • Russia's Kamila Valieva attending a training session prior the figure skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. Four months after Valieva's doping scandal at the Beijing Olympics, the ISU voted Tuesday to raise the minimum age from 15 to 17 for competing at the senior level. | AFP-JIJI
    Russia's Kamila Valieva attending a training session prior the figure skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. Four months after Valieva's doping scandal at the Beijing Olympics, the ISU voted Tuesday to raise the minimum age from 15 to 17 for competing at the senior level. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Ice skating’s governing body voted to raise the minimum age for senior competition to 17, months after the doping scandal involving Russian skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Olympics.

The decision by the International Skating Union (ISU) congress in Phuket, Thailand lifts the age limit from 15 and will be phased in gradually, reaching age 17 in the 2024-25 season.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,