  • England forward Harry Kane (left) and midfielder Mason Mount take a knee prior to their UEFA Nations League match against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Budapest – England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday.

Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in their Nations League opener on Saturday, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium.

