Shohei Ohtani gave up three early home runs and was charged with his fourth loss as the Los Angeles Angels fell 6-1 to the New York Yankees in the first half of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Ohtani (3-4) hoped to make amends after being knocked out in the first inning of his previous start at Yankee Stadium 11 months ago, but the Yankees once again had answers for the two-way star, ushering him to another early exit.