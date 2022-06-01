  • The annual Cheese Rolling event near Gloucestershire, England, has drawn spectators for nearly 200 years. | REUTERS
    The annual Cheese Rolling event near Gloucestershire, England, has drawn spectators for nearly 200 years.

London – After a two-year absence, the sight of people tumbling head over heels down a grassy slope in pursuit of a runaway cheese returns this week to the picturesque English village of Brockworth.

As extreme sports go, there are few as curious, or bruising, as Cheese Rolling — an event that was first recorded in 1826 and which has become part of Gloucestershire folklore.

