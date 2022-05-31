Tamao Ozawa won a 2-1 decision over her compatriot and defending champion Miyo Yoshida to claim her maiden WBO women’s super flyweight title on Monday.
Ozawa, who gave birth to her first son last June, found a rhythm early on with her left jabs. The 37-year-old challenger also rushed at the 34-year-old belt holder Yoshida, a mother herself, midway through the 10-round bout at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
