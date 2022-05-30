Rimu Nakamura won the men’s park title at the UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup season opener in Montpellier, France, on Sunday.

Nakamura, who finished fifth in the first-ever Olympic men’s BMX freestyle final in Tokyo last summer, earned 95.30 points for his first World Cup win since the 2019 season finale. Australia’s Logan Martin, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, was second with 94.50.

