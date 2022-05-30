Makoto Hiejima scored 24 points as the Utsunomiya Brex overcame a late surge from the Ryukyu Golden Kings to win the B. League finals 2-0 with an 82-75 Game 2 win Sunday.
The title was the Brex’s first since being crowned champions in the league’s inaugural 2016-2017 season.
