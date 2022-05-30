  • The Brex celebrate after winning the B. League title on Sunday. | KYODO
    The Brex celebrate after winning the B. League title on Sunday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Makoto Hiejima scored 24 points as the Utsunomiya Brex overcame a late surge from the Ryukyu Golden Kings to win the B. League finals 2-0 with an 82-75 Game 2 win Sunday.

The title was the Brex’s first since being crowned champions in the league’s inaugural 2016-2017 season.

